Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,701 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

