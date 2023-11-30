Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.90 Million in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 152,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s payout ratio is 18.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

