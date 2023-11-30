Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,506 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Teradata worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after acquiring an additional 748,428 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,412,000 after buying an additional 1,342,494 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,948,000 after buying an additional 92,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TDC opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $83,016.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,176. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

