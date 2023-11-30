Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,699,552 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,699,552 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

