Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,194 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,194 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $77,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

