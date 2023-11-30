Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 546,417 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,417 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.66. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $74.72.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,211,168. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

