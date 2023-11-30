Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $5.73 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Rogers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $197,666,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Rogers by 63.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,446,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 564,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter worth $168,039,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $129.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $103.85 and a 1-year high of $173.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.55.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $229.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

