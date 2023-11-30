Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Director Eric Rosenfeld Sells 7,982 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $58,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,469.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Rosenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Eric Rosenfeld sold 1,749 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $12,697.74.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PANL opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. Research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Institutional Trading of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 707.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,120,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,287 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,548,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 276.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 371,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 92.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 340,906 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,561,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.