Patrick F. Donovan Sells 32,000 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,370.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
EngageSmart Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 152.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.33. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.
