Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDCO. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

PDCO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 244,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 270.0% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 16,344.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 68,648 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,086,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

