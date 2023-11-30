Paul Ginocchio Purchases 10,000 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Ginocchio bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 128,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Augmedix Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $213.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. Augmedix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.97.
Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 2,702.83% and a negative net margin of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million.
Augmedix Company Profile
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.
