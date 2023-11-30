PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 151,728 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,122,488. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,170 shares of company stock worth $4,475,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

