Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP cut its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 121,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,661. The stock has a market cap of $722.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

