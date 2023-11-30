Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,684,000 after purchasing an additional 565,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,078,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

