Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WOOF. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 28.9 %

WOOF opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $834.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 57,301 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,541,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.