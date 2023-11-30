Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 9,989,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,414,016. The company has a market capitalization of $171.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

