PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. PG&E also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.20-1.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PCG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.63.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

