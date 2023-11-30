Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.46. 789,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,108. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

