Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

NYSE:PM opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

