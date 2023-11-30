Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 71,494 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICEFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.11% of NICE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,005,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,632,000 after buying an additional 45,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,861,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,206,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,178,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,889,000 after buying an additional 162,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 981,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,598,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $191.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.07. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

