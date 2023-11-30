Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,652 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $19,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of URI traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $479.26. 68,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $440.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.27.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

