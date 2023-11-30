Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $14.21 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3,581.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $1,376,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,797.63.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,597.76. 12,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,726. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,574.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,519.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.