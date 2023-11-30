Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $14.86 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.58. 580,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

