Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $15.61 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.15% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 146.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.12. 41,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

