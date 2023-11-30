Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $16.16 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 606.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 66,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Hershey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 335,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,868,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 743.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,498,000 after acquiring an additional 128,828 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.26. The stock had a trading volume of 378,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.94.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

