Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $27.12 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 759.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,070 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.0 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.59. 304,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,091. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

