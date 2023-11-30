Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21,291.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,882 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.61. 159,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.