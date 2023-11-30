Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.33. 432,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,155. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day moving average is $165.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.