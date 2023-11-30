Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,119 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of First Solar worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in First Solar by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

First Solar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.75. 266,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.91. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

