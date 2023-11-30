Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,340 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,352,000 after buying an additional 377,737 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.29. 587,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,458. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. HSBC started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.