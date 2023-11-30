Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.34.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Up 3.2 %

PINS stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.97, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,251,216.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.