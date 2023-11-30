Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 182.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

