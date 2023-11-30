Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.98

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 841643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

