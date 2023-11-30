Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $1.90 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

