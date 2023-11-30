Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.93, but opened at $31.03. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pure Storage shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 4,511,472 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. Bank of America increased their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pure Storage
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage
Pure Storage Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,623.00, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pure Storage
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.