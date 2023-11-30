PVH (NYSE:PVH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $96.39 and last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 344702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PVH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.