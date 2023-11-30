PVH’s (PVH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PVH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.17.

PVH stock opened at $91.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PVH has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PVH by 943.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PVH by 29.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PVH by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth about $14,439,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

