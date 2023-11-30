Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.07% of Qorvo worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

