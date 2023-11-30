Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,063,000 after buying an additional 123,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

