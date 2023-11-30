Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,200 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS opened at $62.62 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

