Qsemble Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.