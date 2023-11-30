Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $229,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after buying an additional 705,451 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 470,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 449.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 420,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after buying an additional 344,308 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

NYSE:FND opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average is $95.06. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

