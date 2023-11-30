Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $264,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $37.82 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $159.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

