Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,900,000 after acquiring an additional 286,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,187. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

NYSE:DLB opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

