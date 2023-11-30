Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,700 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after acquiring an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $171,765,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of S stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $180,565.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,730,922.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $180,565.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 491,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,730,922.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $164,683.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,340.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

