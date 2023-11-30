Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,000 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPL by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in PPL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 1.4 %

PPL opened at $26.03 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.