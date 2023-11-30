Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $235,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,280,000 after buying an additional 248,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after buying an additional 6,727,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,347,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,562,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.