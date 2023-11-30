Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

