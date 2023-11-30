Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Director Mark Alan Greenberg Sells 3,032 Shares of Stock

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Free Report) Director Mark Alan Greenberg sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$14,617.58.
Mark Alan Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$19,261.20.
Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance
