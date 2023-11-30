Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 20,000 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.14. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after purchasing an additional 490,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,301,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,980 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after acquiring an additional 98,285 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

