Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 20,000 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Qurate Retail Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.14. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on QRTEA
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.